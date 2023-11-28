Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 92.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after acquiring an additional 240,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $50,014,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.49. 12,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,728. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $243.38 and a one year high of $406.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

