Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.85. 228,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,836. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.13.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

