Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of DVN stock remained flat at $44.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 877,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,896,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

