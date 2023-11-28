Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,753 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.41% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,384,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,152,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 670,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $15,842,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 529,592 shares in the last quarter.

SDVY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 62,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0982 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

