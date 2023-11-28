Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 384,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 173,727 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. 507,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,034. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

