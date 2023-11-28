Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 43,286 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 337.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,286 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,413,985,000 after purchasing an additional 340,916,185 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $403,074,000. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,563,000 after buying an additional 1,428,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,563. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $94.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $91.03.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.