Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,867,783. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

