Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

WAB traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. 77,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

