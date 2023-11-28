B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 71,156 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,156 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.03. 181,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.