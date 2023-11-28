Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,614 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,354,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 287,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,033,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,984,000 after buying an additional 284,021 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 235,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 170,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,712,000.

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. 24,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,619. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

