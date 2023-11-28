B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 112,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,763,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,469,000 after buying an additional 62,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,864 shares of company stock worth $3,263,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,566. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

