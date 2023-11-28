B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.41. 293,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $180.77.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

