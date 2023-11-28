B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 4,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 14,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,076.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,446. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,053.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,198.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.