B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. 38,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,906. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

Read Our Latest Report on PNFP

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.