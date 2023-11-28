B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 1,227 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.66. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

