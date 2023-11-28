B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.08 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,795. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.13 and a twelve month high of $252.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.31, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.24 and a 200 day moving average of $223.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

