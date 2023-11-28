Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.14% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 15.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $707,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $707,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,318,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.48. 18,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.96, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

