B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,416,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 82,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,022. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

