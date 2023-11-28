BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,661 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. 71,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,633. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

Read Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.