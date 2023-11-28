B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.81 and its 200 day moving average is $309.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.