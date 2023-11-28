B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 50.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 480,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 161,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 2,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,315,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.45. 1,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.20. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.64 and a 1 year high of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPT

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $329,936.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,554 shares in the company, valued at $16,118,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $329,936.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,118,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,194 shares of company stock worth $1,960,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.