B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aflac by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Aflac Trading Down 0.1 %

Aflac stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,291. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

