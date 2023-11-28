The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.19. 1,574,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

