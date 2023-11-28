Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Holdings Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. 28,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

