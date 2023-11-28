State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,899 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $27,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.54. 363,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $72.33. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

