State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,160 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $25,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE HPE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 883,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,851,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

