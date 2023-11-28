The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $40,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 90,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 143.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 180,788 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 794,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 92,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,088. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

