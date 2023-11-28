The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $37,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.53. 324,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,671. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

