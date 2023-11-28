CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.52% of CyberArk Software worth $34,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 82,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,981. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

