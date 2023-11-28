The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 23,332 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,332 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $37,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after buying an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of A traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.11. 189,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.48.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

