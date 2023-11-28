The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 56,998 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.71% of Tenable worth $35,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Tenable Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TENB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 176,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.15. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,759.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,733. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

