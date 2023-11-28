The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 30,365 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.75% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $34,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ZWS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. 67,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.