The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $41.19 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $41,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $314,712,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.42. 58,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,500. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.77.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
