Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $27,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.24.

Shares of FANG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.61. 66,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

