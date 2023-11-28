The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $37,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $177.97. 76,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

