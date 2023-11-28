Polymesh Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $104.54 million and $26.35 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 889,296,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 889,027,002.92609 with 761,463,292.494993 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.18968411 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $11,999,390.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars.

