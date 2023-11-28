WOW-token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.71 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.54 million and approximately $6.71 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002967 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000251 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015517 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0222457 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

