The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,645 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diageo were worth $38,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 100.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.38. 58,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.62) to GBX 4,440 ($56.08) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.