First Digital USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a market cap of $775.52 million and approximately $1.75 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 775,602,972 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 777,602,971.77. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99913573 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,925,258,186.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

