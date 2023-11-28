State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,263 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $27,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 791,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.25. 18,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,336. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

