The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $38,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. 630,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

