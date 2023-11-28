Critical Survey: FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Altium and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altium N/A N/A N/A FalconStor Software -0.45% N/A -0.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altium and FalconStor Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altium N/A N/A N/A $0.11 266.35 FalconStor Software $10.05 million 0.92 -$1.80 million ($0.23) -5.65

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

21.1% of Altium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altium and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altium 0 0 2 0 3.00 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Altium beats FalconStor Software on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altium

(Get Free Report)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker. It also provides Altium NEXUS; Altium Concord Pro, a solution for library management; and Octopart, search engine for electronic parts. The company serves automotive, semiconductors, military, aerospace, defense, robotics, bioscience and medical, communication, contract engineering, consumer electronics, education, entertainment, and industrial systems industries. Altium Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About FalconStor Software

(Get Free Report)

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

