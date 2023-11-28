The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $35,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.25. 191,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

