The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 9,977 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $33,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,458,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,275,000 after acquiring an additional 495,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.94.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.28. The company had a trading volume of 108,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,503. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $437.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

