MARBLEX Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $62.79 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001667 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,125,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,561,914 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,125,221 with 100,561,914.40456946 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.62273471 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,959,165.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

