The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 61,909 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $41,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 471.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.89 and a 52-week high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. EMCOR Group's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

