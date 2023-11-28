The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $42,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $348.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

