The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $42.46 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 163,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $42,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 19,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 142,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.68. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Aptiv Profile

Free Report

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

