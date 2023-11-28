Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,855 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.39% of Open Text worth $43,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 381.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 889.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 113.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Open Text Trading Down 0.1 %

Open Text stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.05. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.