The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $44,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 606,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

